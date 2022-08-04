Shuttle bus service will be strengthened

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 4:

The newly appointed divisional controller of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Aurangabad division Sachin Kshirsagar mentioned that stress will be laid on spreading the net of MSRTC bus service in the rural areas in the district and straightening the shuttle bus service.

Kshirsagar took the charge on Wednesday. He was welcomed by the employees in the division. Speaking to LT, he said, efforts will be taken to provide better facilities to the passengers and also to the drivers and conductors. A proper planning will be made regarding the shuttle buses running in the tehsils and district place.

11 divisional controllers reshuffled in state

In all, 11 divisional controllers were transferred in the state. These included Anagha Bartakke from Raigadh to Kolhapur, Sagar Palsure (Satara to Akola), Rohan Palange (Kolhapur - Satara), Vijay Gite (Ahmednagar - Dhule), Arun Siya (Aurangabad - Nashik), Pramod Nehul (Jalna - Latur), Sachin Kshirsagar (Latur - Aurangabad), Shrikant Gabhne (Amravati - Nagpur), Sandeep Rayalwar (Buldhana - Vardha), Chetan Hasabnis (Vardha - Buldhana) and Manisha Sapkal (Dhule - Ahmednagar).