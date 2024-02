Siddhant, Swara, Archit, Mayara, Chinmay, emerge victorious; The Yellow Door Chess Tournament: Renuka, Dhruv, Vaidehi also among winners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Siddhant Kotecha, Swara Ladda, Archit Bagla, Mayara Patil, Chinmay Pandav, Renuka Govindwar, Dhruv Dhanuka and Vaidehi Patil emerged victorious in The Yellow Door's LSOM Chess tournament organised here on Sunday.

The tournament was conducted in four groups.

Category-wise final standings are as follows:

First to second standards: Boys: 1. Siddhant Kotecha, 2. Raman Baheti, 3. Divyam Mall. Girls: 1. Swara Ladda, 2. Khyati Sakala, 3. Kayara Malani.

Third to fourth standards:

Boys: 1. Archit Bagla, 2. Aarsh Sawant, 3. Aarav Khandelwal. Girls: 1. Mayara Patil, 2. Pranshi Darak, 3. Amayara Bagaria.

Fifth to seventh standards:

Boys: 1. Chinmay Pandav, 2. Prathamesh Darak, 3. Aarav Sanganeria. Girls: 1. Renuka Govindwar, 2. Shreya Paradkar, 3. Labdhi Sakla.

Eighth to tenth standards:

Boys: 1. Dhruv Dhanuka, 2. Avashya Nath, 3. Parth Ratnparakhi. Girls: 1. Vaidehi Patil, 2. Samiksha Jogdand.

Prizes were given away by Dr. Rinkal Malani, Sunita Bagla, Diya Patil, Anjali Pandav and Sarika Govindwar. Tournament was conducted by Vijay Deshpande, Ganesh Deshpande, Anjali Paradkar and Abhijit Mutha.