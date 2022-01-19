Significant rise in covid patients in district

1,097 new patients reported on Wednesday

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

The highest patient growth of the third wave was registered on Wednesday as a total of 1,097 patients were found positive in the district. The alarming rise in the patient number is becoming a concern for the health administration.

Patients found in the city are from Harsul, Bharatnagar, Aref Colony, Hilal Colony, Military Hospital, Mayur Park, Airport Stop, Bidkin, Chelipura, Raja Bazar, Roshan Gate, Jalna road, Rashidpura, Pethenagar, Pahadsinghpura, Nakshatrawadi, Zambad Estate, Sanjaynagar, Gulmandi, Smart city, Gandhinagar, Darga road, Sangramnagar, Shahnoorwadi, Hanumanagar, Baba Petrol pump area, Udaynagar, Aurangpura, Paithan road and Mitmita (one each), Samarthnagar, GMCH, Baijipura, Beed Bypass, Railway Station, Army Camp, Begumpura, Jadhavwadi, Bhavsinghpura, Kranti Chowk, Khadkeshwar, Kanchanwadi, Vedantnagar, Gadiya Vihar and Satara area (two each), Nageshwarwadi, Hudco, Nandanvan Colony, Mitmita, Shreyanagar (three each), Jyotinagar (4), Padegaon (5), Ithkheda (6), Ciigma Hospital (8), Osmanpura, (10) and others 657.

Patients found in rural areas are from Soygaon (3), Khultabad (6), Phulambri (12), Sillod (22), Kannad (35), Vaijapur (41), Paithan (50), Aurangabad (75) and Gangapur (86).

Three deaths

A 62-year-old man from Bhimnagar, a 65-year-old man from Roshangate and an 82-year-old man from Shahanurwadi died while undergoing treatment.

Final case tally in the district on Jan 19:

New cases: (City 767, Rural area 330)

Total patients: 1,56,703

Cured: 1,48,031

Discharged today : 580 (City 500, rural 80)

Active : 5,007

Deaths: 3665 (3 deaths on Wednesday)