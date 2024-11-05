Significant tourists visited Ajanta Caves on Tuesday

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the Diwali holidays in full swing, there has been a massive influx of domestic and foreign tourists visiting the world heritage Ajanta Caves (in Fardapur). Due to the closure of the Ellora Caves, on Tuesday, a total of 4,500 tourists visited Ajanta Caves to enjoy its historical beauty, it is learnt.

This year, due to heavy rainfall, the Ajanta Caves area, nestled in the mountain ranges, is lush and green. In addition to the stunning caves, tourists also enjoyed breathtaking views of the Saptakund waterfall, the roaring Waghur river, and the intricate sculptures and artworks inside the caves. The holiday season has resulted in a noticeable increase in visitors since the morning, with people of all ages, including men, women, elderly individuals, and children, flocking to see the heritage.

Box

15 buses for tourists

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) arranged 12 buses from the Soyegaon depot for tourists. However, these buses proved insufficient, prompting the addition of three more buses. With the Ellora Caves being closed on Tuesday, many tourists redirected their visits to Ajanta, leading to a significant increase in footfall. A total of 4,500 tourists had visited the caves on Tuesday. The authorities from the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation confirmed that the number of tourists had continued to rise by the evening.