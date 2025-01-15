Silent protest march on 19th over Massajog Incident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a strong show of solidarity, the Sakal Maratha Samaj and representatives from various communities will organize a silent protest march on Sunday.

To condemn the Massajog incident in Parbhani. The march, set to begin at 10 am from Kranti Chowk, aims to unite citizens across religions, castes, and political affiliations.

Route and purpose

The march will proceed through Nutan Colony, Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, City Chowk, Shahaganj and Labor Colony before culminating at the Divisional Commissioner’s office. Organizers plan to submit a memorandum of demands to the administration, after which the march will transition into a public meeting.

Unified call for action

Prominent religious leaders, women, and youth will lead the protest. Organizers have urged participants to wear symbolic attire—women in black sarees and men in black T-shirts and caps. The protest has garnered support from the (AIMIM). Before the march concludes, tributes will be paid to Santosh Deshmukh and Somnath Suryawanshi, highlighting the protest’s emotional significance. Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel, Prof. Chandrakant Bharat, Sunil Kotkar, Ravindra Kale, Prof. Manikrao Shinde, Appasaheb Kudhekar, Pandharinath Godse, Mukesh Sonawane, and Avdhut Shinde are among the prominent figures supporting the event.

Logistics for Participants

Rural participants have been advised to join the march at Kranti Chowk and park their vehicles at Amkhas Maidan. Organizers will conduct ward-level meetings in the city over the next three days to ensure widespread participation.