Sillod tops in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sillod tehsil recorded the highest pass percentage while Paithan tehsil secured the lowest pass pc in SSC examinations in the district.The State Board decalred the 10th standard result on Tuesday.

A total of 66,982 candidates registered from nine tehsils for the examinations, while 66,626 appeared for it. The pass percentage of the district is 93.60 (61,366). Sillod tehsil recorded the highest pass pc in the district while Paithan received the lowest. The Chh Sambhajinagar tehsil is in fourth place in the pass pc. The figure indicates that the rural schools have a higher pass percentage compared to the city schools.

The tehsil-wise number of candidates who appeared and passed is as follows;

Teshil-------Registered-- Appeared-----Passed----- Percentage

Chh.Sambhajinagar---2,7448---27,360---25,525----- 93.29

Gangapur----------- 9,049------ 9,003---- 8,347---- 92.71

Kannad--------------5,661----- 5,623------ 5,203---- 92.53

Khuldabad------- 2,607---------2,545----- 2,414--------- 94.85

Paithan----------- 5,942------5,922------ 5,457--------- 92.14

Sillod------------- 6,790----- 6,753---- 6,543-- 96.89

Soyegaon--------1,556------1,543-----1,440---93.32

Vaijapur-------4,644------ 4,615------4,380---- 94.90

Phulambri---- 3,285--------3,262----3,057---- 93.71

Total-------- 66,982------ 66,626---- 62,366-- 93.60