Silver Oak attack has connections with Nagpur

Aurangabad, April 11:

“The attack on the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar 'Silver Oak' at Mumbai has a connection with Nagpur”, alleged the food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal here on Monday.

Bhujbal was in the city to attend a programme and he talked to the newsmen. He also made allegations against Kirat Somaiya.

Answering a question regarding the attack on Silver Oak, he said, the agitators entered Silver Oaks with the intention of attack. The matter against Adv Gunratna Sadavarte is sub judice. It will be clear soon who is behind the attack. In the investigation, it has come to the fore that Sadavarte had made several phone calls to Nagpur. The Kingpin in this matter will be cleared soon.

Bhujbal said that BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has collected funds from the people for the preservation of INS Vikrant, but the funds were not reached the appropriate place. He has betrayed the public. If any political leader will take initiative for collecting donations from people for any public cause in the future, how will the people believe him due to such incidents? Attacks, wrong allegations, misuse of ED, CBI are not the democratic means, Bhujbal added.