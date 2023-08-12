Simultaneous triple Vishnu Yaga enlivens city with spiritual fervor

Purushottam maas celebrations taking place across the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city witnessed a series of religious ceremonies on the occasion of Purushottam maas (Adhika maas) taking place across the temples on Saturday. Vishnu Yaga was initiated at three distinct locations simultaneously, leaving devotees awe-struck and enveloping the surroundings in a divine aura.

Resonance at Kargil ground:

The Maha Vishnu Yaga began at 9 am at Kargil ground. The entrance was adorned with a depiction of a cow and calf. Devotees paid homage to the Tulsi Vrindavan and Lord Shiv Shankar idol at the entrance. Series of rituals, including Ganesh Poojan, Punyahwachan, Matrika Poojan, Nandishraddha, and the consecration of the main deity. Acharya Rishi Tulsi Archana and Aarti Mantrapushpanjali followed with devotional songs by singer Prathamesh Mahajan, followed by kirtan by Avantika Tole.

51-Yadnya Vishnu Yaga:

The Ved Arpan Sevabhavi Sanstha initiated the Vishnu Yaga at Cidco's Saptapadi marriage hall, where 51 hosts participated in the ceremony. Jayant Dhongde Guruji and Vishwas Nagapurkar Guruji, performed the rituals. The event culminated with the illumination of 1001 lamps within the Yajna Kund area. Ashok Pathardikar Maharaj, Bhaskargiri Maharaj, Devgad, and Atul Bhagre Guruji are set to lead further proceedings on Sunday at 12:30 pm.

Devotion at Jyotinagar:

At Vitthal temple in Jyotinagar, the auspicious Vishnu Yag and Tulsi Archana ceremony commenced on Saturday. The ritual began with the recitation of Ganesh Atharvashirsha to ensure the seamless progression of the Havan. Various Sukta Paaths, catering to financial gains, health, planetary strength, marital happiness, and more, followed. The event will continue till August 14.