SIT set up to investigate Kashish murder case

Aurangabad, May 25:

A collegiate girl Sukhpreet Kaul alias Kashish was murdered brutally over one-sided love by a jilted lover on Saturday. Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta has established a special investigating team (SIT) in this case. The investigation has been taken away from the Vedantnagar police and handed over to the crime branch SIT including two senior inspectors and two PSIs. DCP Aparna Gite has released the orders in this regard.

Accused Sharansingh Sethi dragged the victim Kashish around 200 feet to a secluded place and slit her throat and stabbed her numerous times on May 21 afternoon.

The police arrested him within 24 hours. Now, the demand to run the case in the fast-track court is strengthening. Hence, the police will have to conduct the investigation and collect the evidences very fast. Considering the seriousness of the situation, CP Dr Gupta set up an SIT led by crime branch PI Avinash Aghav. The team will also include cyber police station PI Gautam Patare, crime branch PSI Ajeet Dagadkhair and Vedantnagar police station PI Utreshwar Munde, constable Sunil Badgujar and Viresh Bane. PI Aghav will work as the chief investigating officer.