Six corona patients found on Sunday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 27, 2022 10:45 PM2022-03-27T22:45:02+5:302022-03-27T22:45:02+5:30
Aurangabad, March 27:
In all, six corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.
Five patients were found in the city and one in the rural areas.
Patients Tally in District on Sunday
Positive Patients: 06 (City 05 rural 01)
Total Patients: 1,69,759
Patients discharged: 00 (City 00 rural 00)
Total discharged: 1,66,000
Active patients: 27
Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Sunday)
Vaccination in district
Total Vaccination: 50,03,851
First Dose: 28,99,478
Second Dose: 20,60,476
Precaution Dose: 43,957