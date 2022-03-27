Six corona patients found on Sunday

Aurangabad, March 27:

In all, six corona suspects were found positive in the district on Sunday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Five patients were found in the city and one in the rural areas.

Patients Tally in District on Sunday

Positive Patients: 06 (City 05 rural 01)

Total Patients: 1,69,759

Patients discharged: 00 (City 00 rural 00)

Total discharged: 1,66,000

Active patients: 27

Total Deaths: 3,732 (00 die on Sunday)

Vaccination in district

Total Vaccination: 50,03,851

First Dose: 28,99,478

Second Dose: 20,60,476

Precaution Dose: 43,957