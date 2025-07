Sk Alauddin passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shaikh Alauddin Shaikh Osman (68, Noor Colony-Juna Bazaar), passed away on Sunday.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Chittekhan Masjid after Asar prayer while burial took place at Chittekhana graveyard. He leaves behind two brothers, one sister, nephews and extended family. He was the maternal uncle of journalist Abdul Qayyum.