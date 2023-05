Sk Chiraguddin passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shaikh Chiraguddin Shaikh Qalandar (70, Beri Baugh) died of cardiac arrest on Monday. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jaan Mohammad Masjid while burial took place at Beri Baugh Qabrastan. He leaves behind wife, one son and one daughter. He was a retired senior clerk of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation.