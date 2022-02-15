Skill Development Centre launched in Bamu; Centre to benefit M’wada youths: VC Dr Yeole

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

“The courses of Skill Development Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will benefit students from Marathwada on a big level. It will also reduce the need for skill-oriented education,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice-chancellor, Bamu.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of ‘Internship and Skills Development Centre on the university campus on Tuesday.

Dr Soumen Majumdar (vice-president, AEL), Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi, dean of Science and Technology faculty Dr B B Waykar, coordinator and dean of Commerce and Management faculty Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Bharti Gawali were seated on the dais.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the university is working on different levels in the positive interest of students and one of them is a linkage of industries and academia through the centre.

He said that students cannot become employable for the industries without skills-oriented education.

“The Centre will help surely for the development of students who will get training and education on skills, personality development and job. The objective of the new course is to provide education and industrial training which is not done in traditional courses,” he added. Dr Soumen Majumdar also spoke.

Box

courses available

Students can take admissions to three courses. Their names are as follows; certificate course in Managerial Skills Development, course in Technical and Engineering Skills, certificate Course in Improvement Tools for Manufacturing Process Improvement including Industries 4.0. The syllabus contains 50 per cent classroom teaching while 50 per cent industrial training.