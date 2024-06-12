Small entrepreneurs confront MSEDCL officials over frequent power cuts in Waluj MIDC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In order to ensure a smooth power supply in the Waluj MIDC area, angry entrepreneurs took an aggressive stance and confronted the MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited) officials at the Waluj office on Wednesday. The entrepreneurs are frustrated due to the constant power supply interruptions in the Ranjangaon area of the Waluj MIDC.

It may be noted that hundreds of small industries are set up in gut numbers 31 and 32 of the Ranjangaon area. Entrepreneurs have been troubled by the continuous power supply interruptions over the past month. Frequent power outages during the day have caused machinery in the factories to stop and workers to sit idle, resulting in financial losses for the entrepreneurs.

Small entrepreneurs are facing significant difficulties due to the unexpected and untimely power cuts by MSEDCL without prior notice. Entrepreneurs complaint that MSEDCL personnel and officials delay restoring power supply after it is interrupted. Small entrepreneurs also allege that due to MSEDCL's negligent management, they are on the brink of having to shut down their businesses.

Entrepreneurs confront MSEDCL officials

To get rid of power supply interruptions, the small entrepreneurs went to the MSEDCL office in Waluj on Monday, around 1:30 PM. They confronted deputy engineers Pranit Khandare and Bhivasane with a barrage of questions. However, since satisfactory answers were not provided by these officials, the entrepreneurs then contacted MASSIA (Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture) president Chetan Raut, Rajesh Mandhani, Anil Patil, Rahul Mogle, and Arjun Gaikwad and informed them of the situation.

Following this, the entrepreneurs contacted MSEDCL chief engineers Khandare and Pahurkar and demanded the implementation of solutions. After senior officials took notice, deputy engineers Khandagale and Bhivasane assured the entrepreneurs that there is high load on the ‘Satyam’ feeder. Hence its capacity would be increased and the power supply would be stabilized within two days. Pandurang Widekar, Ajinkya Kirjat, Yogesh Jangle, Narayan Magare, Jagmal Singh, Gopal Jadhav, Rahul Bhansali, and about 25 other small entrepreneurs were present on the occasion.