Smart Card must for senior citizens traveling by ST

Aurangabad, June 2:

The senior citizens using the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will now require a smart card while traveling from July 1. The senior citizens without a smart card will not be able to take advantage of the concession and will require a full ticket. The officials have appealed to apply for the smart card.

The deadline for the smart card was set to March 31. But it was extended due to the strike of the employees. The MSRTC extended the deadline to May 31. The deadline was again extended to June 30. Divisional controller Arun Siya said, to get a smart card, senior citizens will need to bring an Aadhaar card and a document clarifying their seniority. Their thumbprint is taken on the scanner. Registration is done after receiving the information attached to the Aadhaar card. A mobile is also required for OTP. Smart cards are received at the registered place. There will be no need to show any documents other than this smart card while traveling.

Concessions to 33 categories

The ST corporation, senior citizens, disabled, students, educational trip, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Samajbhushan and Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe award winners, accredited journalists, critically ill persons and 26 other categories.