Smart City Bus injures youth

Aurangabad:

A 25-year-old youth sustained severe injuries after the wheel of a Smart City Bus ran over his leg, at Baba Petrol Pump square, on February 14 at 8.30 am. The victim Santosh Abarao Rokde (Khirdi, temporary resident of Mill Corner) has registered a complaint against the driver of Smart City Bus bearing number (MH 20 EL 2808) with the Kranti Chowk police station. Further investigation is on.