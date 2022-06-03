Smart City works should be citizens-centric - ASCDCL mentor

Aurangabad, June 3:

The mentor and chairman of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL), Baldev Singh, stressed that the development works valuing crores of rupees launched under the Smart City Mission should be public-oriented and for the welfare of the citizens.

The mentor, who is on two days tour to Aurangabad, held a review meeting at the ASCDCL headquarters on Friday evening. He reviewed the works approved by ASCDCL under the mission.

During the presentation on Smart Roads and Smart Hospitals, Singh raised a few queries, said the sources. Singh obtained details about the traffic density on these selected roads. He also inquired about the treatment of different ailments proposed to be done through the Smart Hospitals. He said the hospitals should benefit a large number of people.

The ASCDCL team also apprised him about the ongoing GIS-based property survey. He then inquired what is the system to record encroachments made after six months of the property survey. He also reviewed the works being done through e-Governance. He inquired about the property tax collected and the total outstanding tax. The mentor was informed that Rs 129 crore has been collected and the outstanding figure is Rs 350 crore. He stressed the need for effective implementation of e-Governance.

The director of a project management consultant (PMC) of Safari Park, Brijlal Sharma also made the presentation. The chief executive officer (CEO) A K Pandey briefed him on the details. He assured him that we are trying our best to do the public-oriented works.