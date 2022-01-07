Snag in transformer halts water supply of Hudco-Cidco

Aurangabad, Jan 7:

The water supply in many parts of the city got disrupted after a technical snag occurred in a power transformer at Aurangabad Municipal Corporation's (AMC) water treatment plant in Pharola, today afternoon. Meanwhile, the water supply section has postponed the water supply of the whole city by one day.

It may be noted that the AMC supplies water to the city by lifting and transporting 100 MLD and 56 MLD water through two main pipelines (of 700 and 1400 mm in size). The water to Hudco-Cidco localities and the old part of the city is supplied through a 100 MLD water supply scheme. The technical snag in the transformer halted the operation of water distribution in the city. The works to repair the transformer continued till late in the evening.

Till the repairing of the defunct transformer was underway by the MSEDCL team, the AMC officials preferred to seal the leakages in the pipeline at Dhorkin. One damaged air valve was also replaced. The areas that could not get water in their taps (as per rotation) today will be getting tomorrow without fail, said the executive engineer (water supply) Kiran Dhande.