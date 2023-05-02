Snake charmer forgets his snake

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In Sillod, a poisonous snake was found in a green nylon bag left by snake charmers who were performing in the area. The hotel owner noticed the bag moving three days after the charmers left, and informed environmentalist Dr Santosh Patil who rescued the snake with the help of the forest department. The snake was released back into the forest. Possession of cobras is illegal, and Dr Patil requested that the snake be captured from any charmers who have such snakes. The forest department sent a team to search for the charmers.