Snakes rescued from fishing net with the help of snake friends

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two snakes were found trapped in fishing nets in a pond near Bajaj Gate on Wednesday. One of the snakes had died, while the other struggling to survive was rescued in time.

Upon spotting the trapped snakes, locals immediately informed snake rescuer Dr. Digambar Maake, who rushed to the spot. He found that one snake was already dead, but the other was still alive and writhing. Without wasting time, Dr. Maake entered the pond, carefully removed the snakes along with the net, and informed Honorary wildlife warden of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Forest Department, Dr. Kishor Pathak . He also sent photos of the snakes to Dr. Pathak for identification and guidance.

Following expert advice, Dr. Maake ensured that the surviving snake was unharmed, safely removed it from the net, and released it back into its natural habitat. Kishor Valture assisted him in this rescue operation.

The rescued snakes were identified as water snakes, commonly known as Pan Snake or Divad. These snakes live in water and feed on frogs, fish, and other aquatic creatures. They have patterned bodies, are non-venomous, but known for being short-tempered and delivering strong bites.

“These snakes help maintain the balance in aquatic ecosystems by controlling the population of water creatures. It is our duty to protect them,” said Dr. Pathak.

Dr. Maake also appealed to local fishermen not to spread fishing nets in such ponds, as snakes, aquatic animals, and water birds may get trapped and die in them.

Photo Caption: Snake trapped in a fishing net, one rescued alive.