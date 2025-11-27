Social Justice minister lacks control over officials of his portfolio: Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A lizard has been found in the food for children in a hostel of the state’s social justice department. Last year, social justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat had announced Rs 5 crore for hostels. However, nothing has been accomplished over the last year; instead, the condition of hostels has worsened, and the minister has become ineffective, alleged former leader of opposition and Uddhav Sena leader Ambadas Danve during a press conference on Thursday (November 27).

Referring to Shinde Sena minister Dada Bhuse’s remarks in Konkan that Eknath Shinde will become Chief Minister again, Danve said Bhuse is merely daydreaming, adding that Shinde Sena may not even be with BJP in the 2029 assembly elections. When asked about Nilesh Rane “handing over BJP funds,” Danve responded that within Narayan Rane’s household, BJP and Shinde Sena exist as two parties, and their children are tarnishing each other’s reputation. Both children now pose a challenge for Rane to manage.

Minister Pankaja Munde claimed that the original concept of the Ladki Bahin scheme was hers. On being asked, he said,” she is a diligent minister, but credit for implementing a scheme goes to those executing it. Regarding the merger of Shinde Sena and Sharad Pawar’s NCP in Solapur, state party president Shashikant Shinde suggested it could be a sign of future alliances, but Danve remarked that forming alliances is an internal matter for those parties.

Danve’s bungalow handed to Shirsat

Mumbai’s Ajinkya Tara bungalow, which belonged to Danve as the leader of opposition, has been handed over to the minister Shirsat. When asked, Danve said that it was expected that the leader of opposition position would be resolved during the winter session and handed over to the leader of opposition, but it did not matter, as he had already vacated the bungalow; only the formalities remained.