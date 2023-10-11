Social Studies Week at Pearls Academy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Pearls Academy's Social Studies Week culminated recently. Under the guidance of Obaid Ullah, the head of the Social Science department, the event featured diverse activities involving history, civics, geography, and economics. The programme began with a solemn Quranic recitation by Hussain Motiwala and its translation by Shaikh Nouman. Students presented hadiths related to social studies. Principal Dr Nayer Iqbal, Mufti Izhar-ul-Haque, Anwaarullah Khan, Khushboo Kotwal, and Iram Shaikh were present. A skit on child labour by 6th-grade students and poignant poetry recitations addressing social issues by the 10th graders impressed all. The event recognized students who excelled in an online history quiz. Muntaha Ali supported the event.