Software engineer woman harassed for want of money

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A case has been registered at Mukundwadi police station against Karunasagar Dharmaraj More (of Chalisgaon) and his family for allegedly assaulting his wife, a software engineer, because she refused to bring money from her father for filing tenders to get government projects.

The complainant woman is a software engineer. She married Karunasagar in May 2018. Karunasagar is a contractor who takes up various government and private projects. For the past few months, he had been repeatedly demanding money from his wife. However, she refused to ask her father for money. This led to frequent arguments between the couple.

According to her complaint, Karunasagar has been assaulting her continuously since September. When she questioned him about the exact nature of his work, he beat her again. Supporting him, her mother-in-law also humiliated her. The complaint further said that in September, while the woman was at their Hadapsar home, Karunasagar assaulted both his wife and their daughter and threatened to kill them. Based on this, Mukundwadi police have registered a case against Karunasagar, his mother, and his brother.