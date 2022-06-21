Soldier Welfare Board opens hostel admissions till June 24

Aurangabad, June 21:

The district soldier welfare board has appealed to boys and girls, who are desirous to seek admission in their hostels, to submit their application forms to its office in Nandanvan Colony, by June 24.

The admission forms are available till Friday (June 24) between 10.30 am and 4 pm. The candidates should take note of it and submit the forms with the required documents within the prescribed deadline, stated in the press release issued by the district social welfare officer.

For any inquiry regarding admission of boys, the citizens may call on landline number 0240-2371840 and for admission of girls, the call could be made on 0240-2371831, the release added.