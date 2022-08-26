Solve the problem of internal roads in Chikalthana MIDC

Massia warning of agitation in quarterly general meeting

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

The internal roads in H-Sector of Chikalthana industrial area are in severe disrepair. It has become difficult for pedestrians and motorists to travel through these potholed roads. The municipal corporation should repair these roads or transfer the work to MIDC on the lines of Jalgaon, said Massia president Kiran Jagtap.

He was speaking in the quarterly general meeting of Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) held at Ratnaprabha Balasaheb Pawar hall in Chikalthana industrial area on Thursday. In the beginning, secretary Rajendra Chaudhary read the minutes of the previous meeting while Rahul Mogale presented the work done in three months. State cooperation minister Atul Save was felicitated on the occasion. Speaking further, Jagtap said that the problems of industries in Chikalthana industrial area and the pending road issue are being followed up with the concerned department. But if these issues are not resolved, the organization will have to go on a hunger strike. In all, 131 new members of Masiya were welcomed on this occasion. Abhay Hanchanal, Anil Patil, Bhagwan Raut, Rajendra Chaudhary, Shriram Shinde, Rajendra Salunke, Salil Pendse and others were present on the occasion.