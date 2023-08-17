Somaiyya’s visit linked to MP Gawali case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The visit of the BJP leader Kirit Somaiyya to the city on Wednesday is being linked to MP Bhavna Gawali’s money laundering case. The discussions in this connection are on the rise in the political arena in the city. Somaiyya had a long discussion with chartered accountant Upendra Muley, who complained of money laundering against MP Bhavana Gawali. Many industrialists connected to BJP are said to be present during the meeting. However, it is said that Somaiyya met Muley for condolence for his mother-in-law’s death.

Somaiyya was recently in the news due to a controversial video clip. Hence, the city police kept a strict bandobast in the Cidco N-6 area due to Somaiyya’s sudden visit. Around 300 policemen had circled the apartment in which CA Muely is living. Similarly, policemen were deployed at Subhedari Guest House where Somaiyya was staying.

CA Muley complained that MP Gawali had made forged documents of the financial transactions. Later, Somaiyya demanded for strict action in the matter and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cornered MP Gawali. During the tenure of the Thackeray government in the state, ED executed several actions against the political leaders, including Gawali. However, CA Muley was sent to Washim jail during the tenure of the Thackeray government. After the political turmoil, Gawali joined the Shinde Group and it was opined that she would get relief in the matter.

Now, it is being discussed that the politicians have sent Somaiyya to Muley to convince him to withdraw the complaint against Gawali. However, Muley is not ready to withdraw the complaint as he had to go to prison.