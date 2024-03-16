Son-in-law booked for stealing Rs 2L of father-in-law

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police have registered a case against a son-in-law for stealing Rs 2 lakh of his father-in-law which was being saved to buy a car.

The complainant Gajanan Mahadev Katare (47) lives with his family at Wadgaon. He is earning his livelihood by doing petty jobs. One year ago, his daughter Anjali, son-in-law Sunil Dabhade, and granddaughter Prachi came to stay at Wadgaon. They were living in a rented house.

Katare and his wife Asha Katare decided to buy a car and started saving money. They were saving the money in a piggy box kept in almirah.

Granddaughter revealed the crime

It so happened that, on March 14, Katare came home from work at 5.30 pm. On coming home, his granddaughter Prachi came near him and asked for money to buy something to eat. Katare told her that he did not have money. On hearing this, Prachi told him that her father (Sunil) has huge money. Katare raised his eyebrows and he then rushed towards almirah only to find the pigmy box missing from it. He then inquired with his wife and others in the house but was in vain.

Katare then went to meet his daughter and son-in-law. His daughter said she did not know about the money and when Katare asked the whereabouts of Sunil, Anjali said she was unaware of his location. Katare tried to call his son-in-law, but his cell phone was switched off. Hence Katare concluded that Sunil had stolen the money. Hence he lodged a complaint against his son-in-law for stealing Rs 2 lakh from the house. PSI Pravin Patharkar is investigating the case.