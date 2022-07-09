Son keeps mother in dark about Rs 2.5L payment for mobile games

Aurangabad, July 9:

In a bizarre incident, a woman complained to the rural cyber cell claiming that Rs 2.49 lakh has been deducted from her bank account in past one year. Meanwhile, the rural cyber cell during technical evaluation found that the complainant’s son is responsible for the deduction of money to pay charges for an online game.

The woman in her complaint underlined that she had not shared the details about her bank account with anyone neither she had received any OTP regarding any transaction before the deduction. The rural cyber cell team went through the history of bank deductions and found that since June 2021, the amount of deduction was like Rs 400, Rs 800, Rs 4,000 etc and it was used for an online gaming app.

Later on, the cops inquired with her son, who is studying in 11th standard, but he gave evasive replies. The cops then took him into confidence and while surfing the mobile, they found the details and confirmation about the payments made online. It is learnt that the game user has to pay money if he wanted to play the next stage of the game. The game does not proceed if the payment is not made. The boy was aware that her mother’s mobile number was linked with UPI ID, therefore, he inserted her number for authentication. Accordingly, the money was getting deducted online from her account.

Activate parental mode

The superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya

said,” The parents should keep a watch on mobile usage of their kids; the games they are playing; duration of mobile usage by them, etc. The parents should not share password and their mobile number which is linked to UPI ID. Activate parents' mode on the mobile phones of the children. The parents should also regularly check the history after internet use.”