Son kills father over petty dispute

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

An old farmer Jaggannath Maluba Mangate (60) was brutally murdered at Lohgaon near Pishor on December 28. The Pishor police and the local crime branch have cracked the murder case almost after 23 days. It was unveiled that his own son Gorakhnath has brutally murdered the farmer as he had dispute with his father over petty reason. Gorakhnath confessed that his father Jaggannath Mangate always use to abuse his wife and hence he killed him. The son has been remanded in the police custody for two days.

During investigation, the police knew that Jaggannath and Gorakhnath had a quarrel as Jaggannath always used to abuse Gorakhnath’s wife. On December 28, Jaggannath while returning from a marriage ceremony was murdered with sharp weapons. On suspicion and circumstantial evidence, the police arrested Gorakhnath Mangate. He has been remanded in the police custody till January 22.