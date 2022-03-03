Sonvani gold medal awarded to Ashish

Aurangabad, March 3:

Dr Ashish Rajan of the Government Medical College Aurangabad was awarded Smt Indumati Vishvanath Sonvani geriatrics gold medal for standing first in the MD Geriatrics course. He belongs to the first batch of MD geriatrics candidates under Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) who were conferred the degree along with Dr Zeba Firdous and Dr Mahesh Patil. The Geriatrics department at GMC Aurangabad is the first postgraduate government department in Maharashtra and the MD course has been recognised by the National Medical Council.

Dr Ashish was awarded the gold medal in the 21st convocation ceremony (online) on Wednesday.