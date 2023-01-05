SP asks ASI, DoF to upgrade security ahead of G20 visit

Aurangabad: The rural police have conducted the security audit of world heritage Ajanta and Ellora Caves and their vicinity, in connection with the visit of the G20 delegation to these places. “We have issued a letter to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Department of Forest (DoF) stating to overcome the shortcomings detected during the security audit,” said the superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya today.

The rural police found the absence of CCTV cameras at different spots in both caves; the entry to the sites is open due to damaged compound walls and there is a shortage of private security near the ticket window and at different places in these caves. Hence the ASI has been told by the rural police to overcome these shortcomings.

Meanwhile, the open and sprawling area above these caves falls under the jurisdiction of DoF. There are many brittle rocks on the sloppy surface above these caves and there is a possibility that these rocks fell down in the areas opposite to the caves. Hence the DoF has been told to fix steel mesh to prevent the falling of rocks, stated the rural police.

Permanent solution for traffic

The SP said, “The police deploys security at different spots in the vicinity of Ellora and Ajanta Caves to ensure there is no traffic congestion. There is a huge rush of tourists on Saturdays and Sundays. Hence the additional police force of the police station and the traffic branch is deployed on these days.”

Boxxxxx

Rural police to help out tourists

“If the tourists face any problem at Ajanta and Ellora Caves, they should immediately dial 112 and the rural police will provide them required help immediately. Few months ago, one foreign tourist complained of being cheated of Rs 2 lakh. Hence as per the registration made in the station diary, the cheated amount was sent to the tourist at his country’s address. Hence the tourists should contact the rural police if they face any problem,” stressed the SP.