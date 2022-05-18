SP Kalwaniya inspects Dargah premises

Aurangabad, May 18:

Superintendent of Police (SP) Maneesh Kalwaniya visited Khultabad and reviewed the security and gave instructions to the Dargah Committee.

Officials of a political party had on Tuesday threatened to demolish Aurangzeb's tomb in Khultabad. Hundreds of people had gathered at the Dargah area in Khultabad against that backdrop, creating an atmosphere of tension. The police administration and the Dargah Committee handled the matter peacefully. After that, security was beefed up in the Dargah area. Police, along with the Archaeological Survey of India, are now patrolling the area, while vehicles are being inspected.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, SP Kalwaniya inspected the Aurangzeb tomb area. He surveyed CCTV cameras and police bandobast. Sub-divisional police officer Mukund Aghav, PI Bhujang Hatmode, Dargah committee chairman Sharfoddin Ramjani, secretary Masiyoddin Fakroddin and others were present on the occasion.