Spares of Varroc company sold in scrap

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 1:

A supervisor and a driver of a transport company sold the forging spare parts in the scrap and cheated the company Rs 2.5 lakh in Waluj MIDC area. A case has been registered against the accused Vijay Bhaskar Patil and Umesh Ramdas Bhavar.

Police said, Verroc Industries has appointed B K Enterprises owned by Babulal Pande for taking the forging spare parts manufacturing in the company to Pantnagar in Uttarakhand for processing.

Pande appointed supervisor Patil to look after the transportation through Shri Ram Transport driver Bhavar in Pickup van (MH 04 EL 8411).

However, Patil and Bhavar together used to steal the spares sent for processing. Patil used to keep wrong account of the spares sent.

When the Varroc administration realized that the spares are being stolen. The officers kept a watch on supervisor Patil and driver Bhavar. On July 30, the transport owner Vilas Kale spotted them selling spares to a scrap vendor in Pandharpur. Both the accused embezzled around Rs 2.25 lakh. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Rajendra Bangar is further investigating the case.