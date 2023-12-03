Speakers turn their back to 'Questions of M’wada' seminar

Attendance of two out of six : Large number of audience were present

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In the 43rd Marathwada Sahitya Parishad, a seminar on 'Marathwada Amrit Mahotsav and Questions' was held in the morning session on the second day. Only two out of six speakers attended this seminar. The remaining four were seen to have turned their backs. In this learned politician former MLA Amarsingh Pandit was also included.

Dr Ashok Belkhode from Kinwat presided over the seminar held on the main platform of the Sahitya Sammelan. Among the participants, only Prof Jaidev Dole was present, while former MLA Amarsingh Pandit, social worker Vishwambhar Chaudhary from Pune, Rajshree Patil from Nanded, Dr Kedar Kalwane turned their back on programme.

Prof Jaidev Dole said, there is a large-scale migration from Marathwada. Workers, students and intellectuals are seen in large numbers among these migrants, which is a matter of concern. The leadership that talks about the issues of Marathwada is not effective. He also expressed his regret that not a single critic, social thinker, economist can be seen emerging from this land. The programme was moderated by Mahesh Kharat. Dr Feroze Syed proposed the vote of thanks.

Students should be prepared

In the presidential conclusion, Dr Ashok Belkhode said, the water problem in Marathwada is serious. For that, irrigation should be done. Apart from that, a lot of work should be done on economics and education. He also said that good professors and students should be prepared.