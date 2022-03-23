Special camp on Youth for Rural Development’ inaugurated

Aurangabad, March 23:

National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Maulana Azad College started conducting a week-long special camp on ‘Youth for Rural Development’ at Z P School of Rasoolpura.

The different activities are being held during the camp. A lecture by Dr Bhagwan Kapse and Dr Muzaffar Ahmed (scientists) was organised on ‘horticulture’ on Wednesday.

The NSS volunteers collected waste from the village and segregated into two different polythene bags. They also taught drawing to the students. Earlier, village sarpanch Saleem Khan inaugurated the special camp while college principal Dr Mazha Farooqui presided over it.

A dental check-up camp for ZP School students and villagers of Raasoolpura were held. Dr Nuzzat Tarannum, guided and examined 104 students. She also distributed free toothbrushes to the students of the school. The NSS came began on March 21 and will conclude on March 27.

Dr J D Shaikh and others were present.