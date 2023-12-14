Special IGP alerts police to be on action mode

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The police administration has gone on alert mode since the beginning of the countdown for the deadline of Maratha reservation (December 24). The agitation has become a talk of the nation. Henceforth, the special Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan, held a meeting with senior police officials in four districts of his jurisdiction and reviewed the security arrangement plans and gave them necessary instructions.

The special IGP told his subordinates to conduct corner meetings and meetings at village and tehsil levels and appeal to maintain peace. He also instructed them to take the young, seniors and local leaders into confidence and stay in touch with them.

Inception of monitoring cell

The rumour-mongers have become active on social media. Hence acting upon the special IGP’s order, the police established a social media monitoring cell to keep a vigil on posting of objectionable posts and comments intending to spread hatred or disturbing communal harmony. Hence the violators are on the radar of the police.

Acting upon the orders, for the past two days, the police is holding corner meetings and meetings at village and tehsil-levels with peace committees. The meetings with senior citizens, leaders and youths are also held appealing to to maintain peace and harmony through interactions.

Police are focussing on maintaining law and order situation strictly to avoid any untoward incidents in the coming days.

The deputy superintendents and incharge police station officers will be conducting corner meetings in Beed, Dharashiv, Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.

The police have taken prohibitory action against 2,153 record criminals.

The special IGP (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavan said, “ Agitation is everybody’s right, but it should be in the frame of law and in a constitutional way. Care should be taken so that the law and order does not get harmed. Keep patience and do not fall prey to any provocation. The mistake committed in a momentary situation leads to registration of crime against them and it affects the career forever in life. If anybody spots any suspicious movement then immediately alert the police.”