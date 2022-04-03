Special NSS Camp concludes

Aurangabad, April 3:

The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Maulana Azad College conducted a seven-day special camp at Rasoolpura on ‘Youth for Rural Development.’

The NSS volunteers actively participated in daily activities as per the schedule of the camp. They also created awareness among the people of Rasoolpura about cleanliness, health and hygiene.

Vice-Principal of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women Dr Vidya Pradhan was the chief guest while Saleem Khan, Sarpanch of Rasoolpura and Gaikwad (Gramsevak) were the guests of the honour. The principal of the college, Dr Mazhar Farooqui presided over the valedictory programme.

Dr Vidya Pradhan elaborately spoke on the role of youths in nation-building, the role of NSS volunteers in societal change, and opportunities for volunteers at the State and national levels.

Dr Mazhar Farooqui guided the staff and NSS volunteers. The dignitaries distributed stationery, clothes and pairs of footwear to the students of Z P School of Rasoolpura. NSS Programme Officers Dr J D Shaikh, Dr Shaikh Kalimoddin, and Dr Shaila Yasmeen took efforts for the success of the camp.