Special run organised to celebrate Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

The union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Bhagwat Karad today appealed to the citizens to participate, in large numbers, in the Run-for-Unity, which is being organised as a part of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din (Marathwada Liberation Movement) celebrations, on Sunday (September 18).

Karad said, “The event is the concept of the Prime Minister which aims at encouraging the celebration of Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din at par with the recent Amrut Mahotsav (75 years of the Indian Independence). It is a non-political event. The 3-km long run will start from the Divisional Sports Complex at 8 am and will conclude at 9 am. The desirous participants should report to the venue at 7.30 am. All the participants will be presented with appreciation certificates.”

The district collector Sunil Chavan and representatives of different NGOs (co-organisers) were also present on the occasion.

Chavan said,” The event is a moment to pay tribute and recall sacrifices and contributions made by the heroes and unsung heroes (or sons-of-the-soil) in freeing us from the Nizam’s rule and to feel proud of the freedom. The route of the run will be finalised after a discussion with the commissioner of police (CP), soon. Meanwhile, various committees have been constituted for the smooth conduct of the event.”

It may be noted that Sardar Vallabhai Patel played a vital role in creating a united India through the merger of the Nizam's Dominion. His tallest statue built in Gujarat is denoted as the Statue of Unity in the world.

The students of the schools, colleges, universities, industrial associations, staff of various government offices, NGOs, NCC cadets and Scout & Guides, associations of Doctors, Sports, Chartered Accountants and social and cultural organisations will be participating in the event, said Karad and Chavan.

Special screening of the film

The special screening of a film on Marathwada Mukti Sangram has been organised for the visitors at Siddharth Garden from September 17 to 19. The students and citizens are appealed to attend the special screening of the film.