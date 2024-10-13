Specialists save lives: Act now!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The public remains largely unaware of urological issues, including kidney diseases, kidney failure, transplants, and other urological disorders. To raise awareness, the Urological Society of India has declared October 13th as Urology Day, aimed at educating the public about the importance of urology and encouraging patients to seek timely diagnosis and treatment and go for the specalist.

Urologists are stressing the need for early consultations on issues like UTIs, prostate cancer, and kidney stones. Dr. Prashant Darakh, Secretary of the Aurangabad Urology Society, emphasized that only trained specialists with qualifications like MCh, DNB, or FRCS should handle urological surgeries. The city has 25 qualified urologists. Experts advise avoiding red meat to prevent kidney stones, and GMCH and other hospitals perform over 1,500 dialysis sessions monthly. For conditions like stones or infections affecting organs like the prostate, timely urologist consultations are crucial. Dr. Abhay Mahajan highlighted the Urological Society of India's campaign, starting today, with the theme "Go with the Specialty."

"One patient, who had been suffering from kidney stones, initially sought treatment only once, thinking it was not a serious problem. However, after a year, he experienced severe pain. The condition became so critical that surgery was necessary, or he would have died within a few months.” This highlights the importance of encouraging patients to seek timely diagnosis and treatment.

Sharad Somani, Prashant Darakh, Venkat Gite, Abhay Mahajan, Devdutt Palnitkar, and Atul Soni, as well as several other urologists and resident doctors shared their insights on the importance of urological health and proper care.