Spectacular fancy dress competition ignites imaginations
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 6, 2023 06:30 PM 2023-08-06T18:30:02+5:30 2023-08-06T18:30:02+5:30
Dress Up: Students step into a world of whimsy and wonder as young stars shine on stage Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ...
Dress Up: Students step into a world of whimsy and wonder as young stars shine on stage
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Saturday witnessed a dazzling display of creativity and youthful exuberance as Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) orchestrated an enthralling Inter-school Fancy Dress Competition - "Dress Up." With 43 esteemed schools converging under one roof, the event proved to be a kaleidoscope of innovation and enthusiasm.
The stage was transformed into a realm of imagination as the little stars of Junior and Senior KG, alongside students from 1st to 5th standard, took center stage in their resplendent attire. The themes cast an enchanting spell, allowing the young minds to breathe life into their favorite characters. The young cherubs dressed to impress, captivating the audience and the judges alike.
The Junior KG category embraced the charm of a "Cartoon Carnival," where giggles echoed through the air as beloved characters came to life. Senior KG waltzed in with "Delectable Delights," turning the stage into a scrumptious feast for the eyes.
The magic of Disney unfurled in the realm of 1st standard, where iconic characters danced and twirled. Meanwhile, 2nd standard students dived into the depths of imagination with their "Aquatic Dress" theme, transforming into mesmerizing denizens of the sea.
The 3rd standard segment paid homage to "Legends of Science or Literature," where brilliance and creativity merged seamlessly. The cultural kaleidoscope was vibrant and alive with 4th standard students presenting a "Cultural Extravaganza," celebrating the rich tapestry of heritage.
The culmination of this captivating event unveiled the global tapestry of humanity with the 5th standard theme, "Global Tribes Unveiled." The stage bore witness to a vibrant mosaic of cultures and traditions, beautifully interwoven by the young participants.
Throughout the day, these budding talents not only adorned captivating costumes but also took on the personas of their chosen characters, enriching the experience with informative anecdotes. The event celebrated not just dressing up but storytelling, fostering confidence and articulation.
Bina Sengar. Associate professor, BAMU, Varsharani Indani Koche, principal, Beau Monde college, Ranjana Nikam, Sneha Khade and Archana Gaikwad judged the fancy dress competition while Syed Shahed, director, Fortview Resort and Hotel Unnati was the chief guest.
Results of the fancy dress competition:
Winners of the Jr KG: (Boys)
1st: Shivash Bechave
2nd: Naman Kasliwal
3rd: Umang Bhattad
Consolation 1: Nivaan Patni
Consolation 2: Viraj Gadgul
Jr KG (Girls)
1st: Savi Kale
2nd: Advika Rahatkar
3rd: Advita Pandure
Consolation 1: Devki Kulkarni
Consolation 2: Avika Lohade
Sr KG (Boys)
Winner: Hridayraj Rathod
Runner up: Ali Faraqui
Runner up 2: Shreyan Tandale
Runner up 2: Arfan Shuttari
Consolation (Tie): Pranay Joshi and Jiten Bhakkad
Sr Kg: (Girls)
Winner: Akshara Jadhav
Runner up: Arohi Dhawale, Shatakshi Kothimbire, Bhavi Patel
Runner 2: Siddra Fatema Khan
Consolation: Vibhuti Patil
Consolation: Aahana Lathi
Grade 1: (Boys)
1st: Rushikesh Ghate
2nd: Aryaveer Patil
3rd: Advay Kulkarni
Consolation 1: Ayush Ghuge
Consolation 2: Ivaan Bhandari
Grade 1: (Girls)
1st:Aarohi Gajbhiye
2nd (Tie): Mihira Sikchi, Gauri Borde and Adira Anturkar
3rd: Shreya Prasad
Consolation 1: Rutika Bochre
Consolation 2: Arushri Navgire
Grade 2: (Boys)
1st: Siddhey Mule
2nd: (Tie) Viraj Kele, Prabhat Doifode and Suraj Idge
3rd: Rudraksha Korde
Consolation 1: Samyak Pawar
Consolation 2: Vivansh Malani
Grade 2: (Girls)
1st: Dhwiti Patel
2nd: Samiksha Dandge
3rd: Anaya Chotlani
Consolation 1: Fatema Zeba
Consolation 2: Adhira Pere
Grade 3: (Boys)
1st:Shourya Gupta
2nd: Avighna Aush
3rd: Shourya Jawar
Consolation 1: Zayd Dokadia
Consolation 2: Feroz Pathan
Grade 3 (Girls)
1st: Avani Gupta
2nd: Kimaya Mishrikotkar
3rd: Shreesha Shinde
Consolation 1: Amana Jafari
Consolation 2: Aaradhya Bagul
Grade 4: (Boys)
1st: Aahan Dongre
2nd: Sidharth Kulkarni
3rd: Abhinav Palkar
Consolation 1: Niraj Rathi
Consolation 2: (Tie) Ebenezer Tribhuwan and Aayansh Bhalekar
Grade 4: (Girls)
1st: Shubhra Das
2nd: Swara Yewle
3rd: Aadya Ambulgekar
Consolation 1: Nayra Tanwani
Consolation 2: Swara Gaud
Grade 5: (Boys)
1st: Alok Lalit
2nd: (Tie) Sarthak Tupe and Shawnak Khangre
3rd: Krishna Shetti
Consolation 1: Ranveer Rathi
Consolation 2: Sarang Mahendrakar
Grade 5: (Girls)
1st: Zunaira Syeda
2nd: Avni Kulkarni
3rd: Aarya Tathe
Consolation 1: Nyasa Joshi
Consolation 2: Shravya KeshettiwarOpen in app