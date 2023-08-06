Spectacular fancy dress competition ignites imaginations

Dress Up: Students step into a world of whimsy and wonder as young stars shine on stage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Saturday witnessed a dazzling display of creativity and youthful exuberance as Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) orchestrated an enthralling Inter-school Fancy Dress Competition - "Dress Up." With 43 esteemed schools converging under one roof, the event proved to be a kaleidoscope of innovation and enthusiasm.

The stage was transformed into a realm of imagination as the little stars of Junior and Senior KG, alongside students from 1st to 5th standard, took center stage in their resplendent attire. The themes cast an enchanting spell, allowing the young minds to breathe life into their favorite characters. The young cherubs dressed to impress, captivating the audience and the judges alike.

The Junior KG category embraced the charm of a "Cartoon Carnival," where giggles echoed through the air as beloved characters came to life. Senior KG waltzed in with "Delectable Delights," turning the stage into a scrumptious feast for the eyes.

The magic of Disney unfurled in the realm of 1st standard, where iconic characters danced and twirled. Meanwhile, 2nd standard students dived into the depths of imagination with their "Aquatic Dress" theme, transforming into mesmerizing denizens of the sea.

The 3rd standard segment paid homage to "Legends of Science or Literature," where brilliance and creativity merged seamlessly. The cultural kaleidoscope was vibrant and alive with 4th standard students presenting a "Cultural Extravaganza," celebrating the rich tapestry of heritage.

The culmination of this captivating event unveiled the global tapestry of humanity with the 5th standard theme, "Global Tribes Unveiled." The stage bore witness to a vibrant mosaic of cultures and traditions, beautifully interwoven by the young participants.

Throughout the day, these budding talents not only adorned captivating costumes but also took on the personas of their chosen characters, enriching the experience with informative anecdotes. The event celebrated not just dressing up but storytelling, fostering confidence and articulation.

Bina Sengar. Associate professor, BAMU, Varsharani Indani Koche, principal, Beau Monde college, Ranjana Nikam, Sneha Khade and Archana Gaikwad judged the fancy dress competition while Syed Shahed, director, Fortview Resort and Hotel Unnati was the chief guest.

Results of the fancy dress competition:

Winners of the Jr KG: (Boys)

1st: Shivash Bechave

2nd: Naman Kasliwal

3rd: Umang Bhattad

Consolation 1: Nivaan Patni

Consolation 2: Viraj Gadgul

Jr KG (Girls)

1st: Savi Kale

2nd: Advika Rahatkar

3rd: Advita Pandure

Consolation 1: Devki Kulkarni

Consolation 2: Avika Lohade

Sr KG (Boys)

Winner: Hridayraj Rathod

Runner up: Ali Faraqui

Runner up 2: Shreyan Tandale

Runner up 2: Arfan Shuttari

Consolation (Tie): Pranay Joshi and Jiten Bhakkad

Sr Kg: (Girls)

Winner: Akshara Jadhav

Runner up: Arohi Dhawale, Shatakshi Kothimbire, Bhavi Patel

Runner 2: Siddra Fatema Khan

Consolation: Vibhuti Patil

Consolation: Aahana Lathi

Grade 1: (Boys)

1st: Rushikesh Ghate

2nd: Aryaveer Patil

3rd: Advay Kulkarni

Consolation 1: Ayush Ghuge

Consolation 2: Ivaan Bhandari

Grade 1: (Girls)

1st:Aarohi Gajbhiye

2nd (Tie): Mihira Sikchi, Gauri Borde and Adira Anturkar

3rd: Shreya Prasad

Consolation 1: Rutika Bochre

Consolation 2: Arushri Navgire

Grade 2: (Boys)

1st: Siddhey Mule

2nd: (Tie) Viraj Kele, Prabhat Doifode and Suraj Idge

3rd: Rudraksha Korde

Consolation 1: Samyak Pawar

Consolation 2: Vivansh Malani

Grade 2: (Girls)

1st: Dhwiti Patel

2nd: Samiksha Dandge

3rd: Anaya Chotlani

Consolation 1: Fatema Zeba

Consolation 2: Adhira Pere

Grade 3: (Boys)

1st:Shourya Gupta

2nd: Avighna Aush

3rd: Shourya Jawar

Consolation 1: Zayd Dokadia

Consolation 2: Feroz Pathan

Grade 3 (Girls)

1st: Avani Gupta

2nd: Kimaya Mishrikotkar

3rd: Shreesha Shinde

Consolation 1: Amana Jafari

Consolation 2: Aaradhya Bagul

Grade 4: (Boys)

1st: Aahan Dongre

2nd: Sidharth Kulkarni

3rd: Abhinav Palkar

Consolation 1: Niraj Rathi

Consolation 2: (Tie) Ebenezer Tribhuwan and Aayansh Bhalekar

Grade 4: (Girls)

1st: Shubhra Das

2nd: Swara Yewle

3rd: Aadya Ambulgekar

Consolation 1: Nayra Tanwani

Consolation 2: Swara Gaud

Grade 5: (Boys)

1st: Alok Lalit

2nd: (Tie) Sarthak Tupe and Shawnak Khangre

3rd: Krishna Shetti

Consolation 1: Ranveer Rathi

Consolation 2: Sarang Mahendrakar

Grade 5: (Girls)

1st: Zunaira Syeda

2nd: Avni Kulkarni

3rd: Aarya Tathe

Consolation 1: Nyasa Joshi

Consolation 2: Shravya Keshettiwar