Spectacular Independence Day celebration at SSHS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Stepping Stones High School resonated with patriotism and fervour as it celebrated India's 77th Independence Day in a grand event. Executive director Naseem Rahim hoisted the tricolour. The celebration featured a vibrant showcase of patriotism through various activities. Two heartfelt patriotic songs filled the air, invoking a sense of pride and nostalgia among the attendees. The middle school students brought history alive by presenting a captivating narrative on India's journey from the ancient Harappan civilization to its present glory, underscoring the nation's resilience and progress. The event also witnessed creative expressions of love for the motherland. The event was not only witnessed by the school community but also graced by the distinguished members of the school management including Saifuddin Rahim and Research and Development head Sandeep Malu.