Speeding car kills 5-year-old in Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A five-year-old boy tragically died after being hit by a speeding Ertiga car in Kamalapur village, Waluj. The incident occurred recently, and the driver fled the scene without rendering any help.

The deceased has been identified as Ansh Anand Tribhuvan. According to the police, Ansh was playing outside when an Ertiga car (MH-04-DG-1683) struck him. He died on the spot. An FIR has been registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station based on a complaint lodged by Rajju Tribhuvan, the boy’s grandfather. The investigation into the incident is currently underway.