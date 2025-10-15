Speeding two-wheeler crashes into parked truck; two killed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two youths were killed when a speeding two-wheeler rammed into a parked truck on the roadside in front of the Panchganga Sugar Factory at Mahalagaon Shivara on the Vaijapur–Gangapur Road on Tuesday at midnight.

The deceased have been identified as Suraj Sanjay Gaikwad (24, Bazaartal, Shrirampur) and Sumit Vilas Dhotre (20, Amrai, Baramati, Pune district). According to details, Suraj and Sumit had been living together as roommates in Vaijapur, where they worked. On Tuesday, they had installed paver blocks in Gangapur and were returning to Vaijapur on a two-wheeler late at night. Meanwhile, a truck was parked on the roadside in front of the Panchganga Sugar Factory at Mahalagaon Shivara. Suraj’s speeding two-wheeler crashed into the rear of the parked truck, leaving both of them seriously injured.

PSI Ashok Mane, Constable Vijay Bamhde, and their team rushed to the spot. Vicky Sankpal transported the injured to the Sub-District Hospital in Vaijapur by ambulance, where doctors declared them dead.

Roadblock by relatives

Relatives of Sumit and Suraj rushed to the spot at Mahalagaon Shivara and staged a ‘Rasta Roko’ protest on Wednesday around 9 am. The agitators demanded that a case be registered against the truck driver for parking the vehicle carelessly on the roadside. The protest was withdrawn after the police assured appropriate action. The agitation disrupted traffic on the road for some time.