Spike in rural and urban violence grips Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; stabbings, group clashes, and daylight robbery raise safety concerns

Harsul: Landlord Junaid, family assault tenant Umar over house dispute; case filed.

Mukundwadi: Man hit on head with stone by wife, her kin in domestic clash.

Khadkeshwar: Four stabbed in financial feud; Vicky Puse, aides booked.

CIDCO: Man stabbed by old friend over personal grudge; FIR lodged.

June 12 - Seven arrested in Khandala youth clash; one dead, two injured, all sent to six-day police custody.

June 14 - Youth killed and three injured in Vaijapur clash over social media posts; five arrested, tension grips Khandala village.

June 16 - Woman tied and robbed at knifepoint in broad daylight near Pachod, gold worth Rs 1.25 lakh looted