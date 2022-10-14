Split in Shiv Sena will benefit MNS in future

He is on Aurangabad's tour since yesterday as a part of Maha Sampark Abhiyan. During the whole day on Friday, he interacted with the youths and college-going boys and girls in a five-star hotel situated on Jalna Road.

Afterwards finishing his day's work, Amit said, “The Maha Sampark Abhiyan has been launched to plan the establishment of MNVS branches in every college. During the tour, I obtained the details like the problems and issues faced by the youths and college-going students. Two months later, I am again going to tour all over Maharashtra in this regard.”

Responding to a query about the political turmoil in the state, the MNVS president said that he came to know that two different rallies were held, but neither he had seen them nor he was keen on listening about them. “ After the split or division in the Shiv Sena, the people are looking at MNS or Raj Thackeray as their best alternative. Although, MNS is not in power, despite this the state and other states took cognizance of the loudspeakers,” said Amit.

He also mentioned the change being observed in the state after his organisation raised the demand for signboards in commercial markets in Marathi. The people are witnessing what MNS is doing without being in the power. Hence if it comes into power many of the issues would be resolved. The public is convinced by this belief, he stressed.

The young Thackeray said, “The bad phase comes in every one's life. Hence I also stepped into politics when the party was going through this phase in 2015. Since then I am working for the party and the organisation. Now, I am hopeful that the party will see good days in future.”

The journalists today got a chance to see an emotional father when Amit revealed that he is missing his son Kiaan since he is on the Marathwada's tour. He also said that he will be missing his son growing up if he continues to tour like this regularly.