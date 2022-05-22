Sports players participate in Krida Bharati's Bharat Parikrama

Aurangabad, May 22:

Two-wheeler rallies were organized by Krida Bharati at 225 places across the country on Sunday to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotav and to pay obeisance to the freedom fighters who have contributed to the freedom struggle of the country. Around 250 coaches and players spontaneously participated in the two-wheeler rally held in Aurangabad.

The rally, led by Krida Bharati president Pankaj Bharsakhale, started from Bharat Mata Mandir in the city and concluded at Maloji Raje Bhosle Gadhi, Ellora. Krida Bharati's All India treasurer Milind Dange, builder Dr Sushil Bharuka, Santosh Pathak, businessman Dinesh Gangwal were present on the occasion. Dange said, this rally is to encourage the youth and develop a pride for our freedom fighters in them.

Dr Bharuka said that our youth need to know more about the freedom fighters in the country. This will be done through this rally. The officers and staff of Ashwaghosh Education and Vyayam Prasarak Mandal women’s college and Hedgewar Hospital, Dr Meenakshi Muliyar, Vinayak Raut, Dr Bharat Salampure, Amrit Birhade, Bhikan Ambe, Machindra Rathod, Satish Patil, Sanjay Mahajan, Sandeep Jagtap, Prashant Jamdhade and others took efforts for the rally.