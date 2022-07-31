Sports University to come up in city: CM Shinde

Aurangabad, July 31:

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that the ‘Sports University’ would come up in the city.

It may be noted that top educational institutes like the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) and Sports University were shifted from Aurangabad to Nagpur, Pune and other cities. So, people of Marathwada were upset over taking educational institutes to other cities from the region. The representatives of different social organisations and political parties took up the matter with the State Government

The Government announced in 2013 setting up a Sports University in the city. Later, Devendra Fadnavi led Government accorded some momentum to the project. A search for the land of the proposed university was also done.

In the meantime, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government came to power in 2019. Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed an alliance for the Government which shifted the Sports University to Pune for political intentions.

There is anger among people and sportsmen over shifting the projects which were made for the city.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday at divisional commissioner after attending a review meeting of rain-related damages, Eknath Shinde said that the ‘Sports University’ would come up in the city. He said that he was committed to his words.