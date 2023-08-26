Spot admission for MBA to be held in Bamu on Aug 28

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Department of Management Science of the city campus and Department of Management Science, Dharashiv Sub-Campus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will conduct an institute-level spot admission round at 10 am, on August 28 for MBA vacant seats.

Aspiring candidates must have appeared for the MBA-CET 2023 examination conducted by the State Common Entrance Test CET (SCETC) and subsequent verification of required documents at the e-Scrutiny centre/FC authorised by CET cell.

Registration and admission for students willing to seek admission in the city will be held at the Department of Management Science, Bamu main campus while those who want admission at the sub-centre should register there at the Department of Management Science.