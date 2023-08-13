Spreading a word through memes, reels and clips; CSMC seeks assistance of social media influencers in garbage segregation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), which has set an ambitious goal to secure the numero uno position in Swachhta Abhiyan (Cleanliness Mission), has sought help of the social media influencers to propagate the message of cleanliness.

Municipal administrator G Sreekanth held a meeting with more than 70 influencers at the Smart City Office here today. He told them to create content (reels, memes, short clips) to influence the citizens and encourage them to make a practice of segregating dry and wet garbage at source. The internet sensations of the city promised to spread the word on their platforms.

The CSMC has started collecting segregated garbage from August 1. The citizens have been told to dump the dry and wet garbage in separate bags or buckets while handing it over to the sanitary workers. However, the ratio of segregated garbage collection is not crossing the 91 percent mark. The CSMC observed that there are some areas that are still not segregating the garbage and are handing over mixed garbage only. It hopes the influencers to change the mindset of these people and make them voluntarily embrace practice of segregation.

Sreekant elaborated on the importance of segregated garbage and the action needed to secure top position in Mission Cleanliness.

He said the fertiliser is being manufactured by processing wet garbage at Padegaon and Chikalthana, while the dry waste is sent for processing to other companies. “If anybody throws garbage in the open, it will attract regular movement of stray dogs and other animals. Emphasis this message through your content,’’ the administrator told the influencers. Deputy commissioner (solid waste management) Somnath Jadhav was also present in the meeting.