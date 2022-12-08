Srg Kashyap to participate in RD Parade

Aurangabad: Sergeant Kashyap Nandagawali, a National Cadet Corps (NCC) from Little Flower School has been selected for the upcoming Republic Day Parade to be held in New Delhi on January 26, 2023.

This is the first time that a cadet from the junior Division of 51 MAH BN of the city has been selected for the parade. Incharge Principal Sr Arogya, Associate NCC Officer Rajiv Rathod, Col Raj Kumar of MAH BN, management, staff and students wished him the best of luck.